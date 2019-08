September 13th brings The Lumineers‘ new album III, which is a cinematic narrative told in three chapters, with songs from each chapter focusing on one primary character out of three generations of a fictional family named Sparks. Each chapter is being released as an audio EP within the full-length album. This single marks the second song released from the second chapter about “Junior” Sparks. Check out “Leader of the Landslide”…

