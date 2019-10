Waylon Jennings is the latest artist to be covered by The Mavericks! Having already shared their interpretations of songs by John Anderson and Freddy Fender, the Mavs have now gone “outlaw”– but with horns and– with this latest tease of what’s to come when The Mavericks Play the Hits drops November 1st, give a listen to “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream