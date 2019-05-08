You could call it a miraculous comeback. In November of 2017, Scott McCaughey of The Minus 5, Filthy Friends and countless other projects, suffered a massive stroke that not only wiped out all memory of those musical endeavors, doctors told him he would never perform again. And yet while still being partially paralyzed and unable to speak, McCaughey began writing the album hat he would gamely name Stroke Manor, aided by friends and collaborators like Peter Buck, Corin Tucker and Jeff Tweedy. Inspired by the Beatles playlist Buck would play him to help jog his musical memory, listen to “Beatles Forever (Little Red)”…

