The Minus 5 release their highly-anticipated Stroke Manor album June 14th, which chronicles frontman Scott McCaughey’s recovery from, yes, a stroke. Don’t be put off by that inspiration, though, because McCaughey’s dark sense of humor still comes through. And on this latest single, the crunchy guitars and catchy melody will carry you all they way! Give a listen to “My Collection”…

