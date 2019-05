The National pack a lot into their new video! Not only do you get striking black and white photography and an interpretive dancer, there’s the addition of long-time David Bowie band member, Gail Ann Dorsey, as well as Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle, and Kate Stables aka This Is The Kit. From their forthcoming album I Am Easy To Find— due May 17th– check out “Hairpin Turns”…

