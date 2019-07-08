The National’s Bryce Dessner sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss I Am Easy To Find and how it not only redefines what – or who – The National can be, but exactly what a band even is. While numerous guests are always part of the band’s albums, the two also dive into the details of how filmmaker Mike Mills played a crucial role in the LP, producing and writing alongside the band while creating a short movie to accompany the record. Bryce also talks a bit about his most recent solo offerings and how all of this opens the door wide open for what the band does from here on.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos.