The New Pornographers have shared another tune from their upcoming album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, which comes out September 27th. A.C. Newman said he wanted the song to feel like it could have been something they recorded in 2005, “slightly raucous and sounding more like a band.” Mission accomplished. Check out the power-pop fun of “The Surprise Knock”…

