It’s like the 90’s are back, but the decade is better than you remember. Yep, The Nixons are back together and this new tune leaves little doubt that they are back to kick our asses! And according to frontman Zac Maloy, we may get an entire album soon. Until then, just crank up the first single, the hard-charging “Crutch”…

