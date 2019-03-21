His family roots run deep through Eastern Kentucky, but Louisville is home to Britton Patrick Morgan. The multi-instrumentalist really loves old traditions but isn’t afraid to embrace new musical ideas and progressive arrangements. He grew up singing in church choir, and early influences ranged from 1950’s rockabilly to old country and Elvis. His grandparents’ love of Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley added to that mix.

Currently stepping away from his band, Kentucky Revival, he’s been touring solo following the release his self-produced debut album, High Lonesome Throne, in 2018. The record prominently features the talented Cheyenne Mize and the legendary bass player for Johnny Cash, Dave Roe. He has played with or collaborated with numerous artists, including singer/songwriters Darrell Scott, Alan Rhody, David Olney and Malcom Holcombe. He’ll be opening for Holcombe this Sunday at Lettersong Gallery.

Official Site Instagram Facebook