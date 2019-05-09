“I’ve got fire in my soul.” So sings British singer/songwriter Barns Courtney, knowing he was destined to be a front man. The 28 year old has a raspy-throated voice that is way beyond his years, powering his stomping, swaggering rock & roll. Courtney previously led indie bands SleeperCell, and Dive Bella Dive before striking out on his own. In 2015, he released Glitter and Gold, his first track as a solo artist, blowing up on Spotify & iTunes. His career received a heavy boost when his song Fire appeared on the soundtrack to the Bradley Cooper film Burnt. When not touring solo, Courtney has opened for artists including The Who, Blur, Ed Sheeran, (to whom he’s often compared) and is currently on the road with Elle King, bringing him to Louisville.

WFPK is proud to present Barns Courtney with Elle King on her Shake The Spirit Tour at the Mercury Ballroom this tonight (5/9). Check out the playful, retro-flavored tune 99, his breakout single from last year. This is Barns Courtney, The Opening Act!

