They have the pop sensibilities to appeal to the masses, and a punky edge to make them feel like something more than just another a guilty pleasure. Before the Streetlights is an Alternative Pop-Punk band based in Louisville. Twin brothers, Josh (vocals, bass) & Tyler (vocals, guitar) Courtney recruited Tyler Pritchett on guitar & Zach Schindler on drums and started playing shows while still in high school. The band began in their garage in 2013 and spent their formative years crafting songs, playing shows, and cultivating a local fan base. Since then they have released 4 Eps, and just recently, their debut full length album, Somnium.

You’ll be able to catch the band in action this Saturday (8/24). They’ll be kicking off the Jacob Resch EP release party at Headliners. Jeez Loueez is also on the bill. Check out Track 2: Bloom, the first single from the album. The companion video was created by Tyler Pritchett, and fittingly released on the first day of Spring this year. This is Before the Streetlights, The Opening Act!

