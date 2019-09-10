Multi-instrumentalist Brigid Kaelin is a staple in the Louisville music scene. In addition to guesting on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion, she was a semi-finalist on Nashville Star, has played accordion, musical saw and sung with musical heroes from Cowboy Jack Clement to Elvis Costello. In addition to hometown shows, she frequently tours Scotland and the UK. Recently she was asked to step in as co-host the 30-year-old radio program Kentucky Homefront. Brigid’s latest album, Those Who Drift Away, was produced by fellow Louisvillian, and Grammy-nominated banjo-legend Steve Cooley. Brigid and Steve will be taking the stage this Wednesday at Headliners Music Hall opening for The Long Ryders. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Check out the video for her latest single, Movies Cost A Dime. This is Brigid Kaelin, The Opening Act!

