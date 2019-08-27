Lexington’s C2 & the Brothers Reed first caught our attention in 2014. It was their EP, Weigh Station Tour: Exit A, with its gritty rock and soul sound, that caught our ears. Since then, the brothers have released a second EP, and more recently, 2 new singles. They began writing for a new album release in 2017, and are working with a pair of Grammy award-winning producers in Detroit that have worked with Bob Seger, Kid Rock, and Greta Van Fleet. We’re looking forward to the album that is slated for a late 2019 release.

Over the past few years, we’ve hosted the band for a couple of Live Lunch appearances, and are super excited to have them join us for this month’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, along with John Paul White and Devon Gilfillian. For a taste of what you’ll hear this Wednesday, check out one of their latest singles, No Pressure. This is C2 & The Brothers Reed, The Opening Act!

