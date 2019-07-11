CAAMP came to life originally as a duo in Athens, Ohio. Started by boyhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, they began writing original songs and playing in coffee shops around the college town in 2013. Building a local fan base, they released their self-titled first album in 2016, making a splash on the Spotify charts. Adding Matt Vinson on bass, rounded out the sound, completing the trio. Taylor’s distinctive, deep, raspy vocals are often compared to Ray LaMontagne, who they cite as an influence. Evan’s signature banjo adds lively interplay with Taylor’s guitar. Whatever tag you place on their music, whether Americana, folk or folk-rock, it’s definitely a feel good sound.

Known for their high energy shows, they are currently out on the festival circuit this summer. You’ll be able to catch them in action at Forecastle this Friday, playing the Boom Stage. Check out the catchy new single, Peach Fuzz, from their upcoming new release, By & By, due out July, 26. This is CAAMP, The Opening Act!

