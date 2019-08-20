It was several years ago that Caroline Rose first gained attention as a folk singer-songwriter, when she was barely twenty. After releasing two records of folk and country-inspired tunes, she had a change in her music direction, found her bearings, and released the critically acclaimed pop-rock album, Loner. Her edgy third album is full of overtly humorous, sarcastic, and satirical songs. In her own words she says “I think that satire is a tool for translating anger or pain. It’s such a stronger message. You can wield it as a really powerful means of making a point by making someone laugh.”

You’ll be able to catch her in action tonight (8/20) at the Iroquois Amphitheater, appearing with Dr. Dog and Shakey Graves. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. For a preview, check out her song, Soul No. 5. This is Caroline Rose, The Opening Act!

