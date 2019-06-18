Coping Skills, it’s more than a band name. It’s a way of getting through this thing we call “life”. Philadelphia-based Coping Skills, (because you HAVE to be from somewhere), are a couple of charming non-binary humans… with names. Rachel Dispenza & Lauren DeLucca describe their music as “moderately gay post-ironic bummer pop.” Their songs are seriously tongue-in-cheek and self-deprecating, something that they excel at. Seriously. Case in point, their latest record is called Worst New Music. Far from it, but they wanted you to know that first before you hear from some “music critic”.

The duo will be appearing tonight at Zanzabar, opening the show for Petals. For a little taste of what to expect, check out the tune, I’d Rather Not (Yeah). It’s a catchy high-five to everyone who’s just trying to get through the day. This is Coping Skills, The Opening Act!

Bandcamp Instagram Twitter Facebook



Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10