Despite being just 20 years old, the music of Dee White sounds just as vintage country as the real stuff. Not only has he been featured on Rolling Stone’s 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know, but Dan Auerbach and Allison Kraus are big fans as well. So much so that Auerbach is both mentor and producer of White’s full-length debut album, Southern Gentleman. Krauss contributes vocal on 4 of the albums’ tracks. Raised in the small-town of Slapout, Alabama, he’s a natural singer-songwriter with a sound that reminds you of classic Sixties and Seventies country. Auerbach sings his praise saying, “I knew he must be the real thing. And when he started to sing, what came out was the most original voice I’ve heard in years.”

You can hear for yourself this Friday night at Zanzabar appearing with Hiss Golden Messenger. For a sneak preview, check out his track, Crazy Man. This is Dee White, The Opening Act!

