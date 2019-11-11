Jessica Dobson is the multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, singer and bandleader for Deep Sea Diver. Her career took off at an early age. Signed as a solo artist to Atlantic Records at the age of 19, she went on to perform as a touring and recording member of The Shins, Spoon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as Beck and Conor Oberst. Stepping out on her own, she now blazes her own musical trail, not as a solo artist, but with her powerhouse band.

WFPK is proud to present them this Wednesday at the Louisville Palace, opening for longtime WFPK favorites, Wilco! For a sneak preview of what you can expect, check out the track, See These Eyes. This is Deep Sea Diver, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Facebook Twitter Instagram