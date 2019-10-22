If you missed his fantastic WFPK Waterfront Wednesday performance this summer, you certainly missed one great show! Nashville-based singer-songwriter/bandleader Devon Gilfillian grew up in Philadelphia on a steady diet of R&B, hip-hop, rock, blues, and soul music. His influences include such greats as the Staple Singers, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Bobby Womack, R.L. Burnside, and Ray Charles as well as contemporary R&B and rap artists. It’s this mix that helped form his swampy gospel-blues and southern-soul tinged vocals. His sound has been said to be a bit like mixing Jimmy Hendrix, the Allman Brothers and Al Green.

You can catch Devon once again in action, this time appearing at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with Michael Franti & Spearhead on Saturday (10/26). WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! Check out the track Troublemaker from his 2016 self-titled EP. This is Devon Gilfillian, The Opening Act!

Check out Devon’s in-studio performance and interview with Laura Shine:

