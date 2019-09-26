Since their inception in February 2018, Elephant Path quickly developed into one of Louisville’s premier psych-rock bands. Not to be restricted by that tag, the trio makes their own musical path, pulling from many genres and influences. Taking a DIY approach to writing and recording, they are free to experiment with all sorts of different sounds, textures and instrumentation. The golden rule they all share during songwriting is to always “serve the song.”

You can catch the band this Friday at the Care Less Lounge, appearing with Jon Worthy & The Bends. Check out their recent single, You Got Me. This is Elephant Path, The Opening Act!

<a href="http://elephantpath.bandcamp.com/track/you-got-me">You Got Me by Elephant Path</a>

More info:

