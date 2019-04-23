You can hear why their ethereal lush-pop sound draws comparisons to Feist, Sarah McLachlan, Regina Spektor, Hem, and Patty Griffin. Musical duo Ellery formed in Cincinnati in 2005, but now call Louisville home. Founded by songwriter, vocalist, and pianist Tasha Golden and producer, guitarist Justin Golden, the married couple writes, records and performs between research, mixing projects, and indulging two cats. Their songs have been heard in major motion pictures, TV dramas, radio, and more. Honing their intimate, lush-pop style over years with touring, they’ve shared stage with contemporaries Over the Rhine, Hem, Vienna Teng, Teddy Thompson, and Dar Williams. Additionally, Tasha began conducting creative writing workshops for incarcerated teen women in 2012.

You’ll be able to catch the duo in action this Saturday (4/27), appearing at Bridge 19’s “In the Afterglow” Album Release Party at Odeon. From their latest album Over Land Over Sea, check out the catchy tune Sleep Well Goodnight. This is Ellery, The Opening Act!

