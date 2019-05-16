photo: Marcus Maddox

Angelic and Mesmerizing. These words have been used to describe singer/songwriter Erin Rae‘s gentle voice and subtle, deeply personal songwriting. Standing out among Nashville’s folk and Americana artists, she was just nominated for EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR at the 2019 Americana Music Awards. Erin got an early introduction to folk music at home. Both parents were part-time musicians, playing their own brand of American roots music at churches, county fairs and coffee shops in west Tennessee. Starting as early as five years old, she would join them for a song or two. Two decade later, she’s made a name for herself, earning praise and support from fellow musicians in the Nashville community like Margo Price and John Paul White. White’s Single Lock Records is set to release her forthcoming full-length album, Putting On Airs, on June 8.

WFPK is proud to present Erin tonight at Headliners, appearing with John Paul White. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out her touching new tune, Bad Mind. Erin tells her own coming-out story, complicated by the experience of seeing her aunt’s family wrenched apart by homophobia at a young age. This is Erin Rae, The Opening Act!

