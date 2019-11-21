Their story goes like this: THEY MET. THEY FELL IN LOVE. THEY WROTE SONGS. THEY FOUGHT. THEY MADE UP. THEY BROKE UP. THEY WROTE SONGS. For most, that would be the end of the tale. Not for the Australian duo Falls. (Melinda Kirwin and Simon Rudston-Brown). With songs that are both intimate and catchy, lyrically rich and full of gorgeous harmonies, it’s hard to not fall for them….pardon the pun. Their onstage chemistry is undeniable, and their emotionally fueled live performances get rave reviews wherever they play.

You can see and hear for yourself and catch the creative duo this Saturday at Zanzabar opening for the Ruen Brothers. For a preview taste, check out their catchy new single, On Attack. This is Falls, The Opening Act!

