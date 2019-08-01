It all started late 2015 in Florida when a group of friends started playing music in a garage for fun. The result became the 5-piece indie rock band known as flipturn. Seamlessly, they blend elements of pop, new wave, surf, garage and rock, delivering a fun, feel-good sound. Now based in Gainsville, Florida, they released their debut EP, “Heavy Colors”, in 2017 which garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Spring of 2018, saw the release of their critically-acclaimed sophomore EP, “Citrona”.

You’ll be able to catch the band in action TONIGHT (8/1) at Zanzabar. They will be opening for *repeat repeat. For a taste of what you’ll her, check out the tune “August”. It’s a fun summertime song. This is flipturn, The Opening Act!

