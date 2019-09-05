Their story began online. Six years ago, musicians Cole Randall and Shpresa Lleshaj discovered each other’s music on Soundcloud. Despite being separated by thousands of miles, Lleshaj living in Sweden and Randall in Minneapolis, they formed a fast online friendship that escalated quickly via Skype. Within a year of meeting in person, they were married. Their whirlwind romance only fueled what brought them together in the first place — music. After settling in Sweden, they began crafting atmospheric, indie electro-folk under the moniker flora cash. The duo has said that they’ve never revealed the origin or meaning of their band name to anyone. Following the release of several EP’s and singles, they delivered full-length albums in 2016 and 2017, both to critical acclaim.

Be sure to catch the duo this Saturday (9/7) at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall appearing with Judah & The Lion. WFPK is a proud sponsor of the show. Check out, You’re Somebody Else, a song from their latest EP, Press. This is flora cash, The Opening Act!

