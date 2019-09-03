Flyte is an alternative-pop band from London. The story begins when the band’s Will Taylor was ten. After receiving a nylon-stringed guitar and a Beatles songbook he was hooked. He knew was destined to be a songwriter. At age 13, he formed his first band. Ten years later that he reconnected with 3 childhood school friends who happened to be gifted musicians and vocalists as well. Things quickly came together and snowballed after a video of them performing one of their songs was posted to the internet. In 2017, Flyte signed to Island Records and worked with Courtney Barnett’s producer Burke Reid on their debut album, The Loved Ones. It’s an album of perfectly constructed songs rich with tight harmonies and bright melodies. And there’s the Beatles’ influence as well.

Lead singer Will Taylor says their latest single, I Still Believe In You, “Was born out of a very difficult time and grapples with truth, honesty and fidelity in a relationship.” Their new EP, White Roses, is coming out on September 20th. Catch the band’s first Louisville appearance this Saturday (9/8) at the Mercury Ballroom, appearing with Jade Bird. WFPK is proud to present the show. This is Flyte, The Opening Act!

