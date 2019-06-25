What do you get when you arm the daughters of two great American songwriters with a guitar and ukulele? In the case of Cathy Guthrie (daughter of Arlo) and Amy Nelson (daughter of Willie), you get the collaboration known as Folk Uke. While having famous parents is pretty cool, the Austin, TX duo stand on their own merits. They’ve been writing and performing original tunes together for well over a decade. Combining folk melodies and beautiful harmonies, songs often take wild twists and turns lyrically. Their wit is often self-deprecating. It’s one of their strong suits. Certainly not a comedy act, but often risqué in an FCC kind of way (we have to keep it “clean” on the radio, you know). They are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud along the way.

You don’t want to miss them in their full edginess tonight at the Mercury Ballroom. They’re currently touring with X on their Partial World Tour. For a “clean” taste of what you’ll hear tonight, check out the new single, Don’t Bite Beyoncé. This is Folk Uke, The Opening Act!

