Frances Cone is a Nashville-based indie pop project led by singer, songwriter, and pianist Christina Cone and bassist/singer Andrew Doherty. What originally started in 2013 as a Cone solo venture, changed dramatically when she met like-minded musician Doherty a few years later. The pair found themselves not only a musical duo but life partners as well. The band took the name Frances Cone, paying tribute to Christina’s father and great-grandfather, both musicians themselves and both born on September 11. Their sound blends lush atmospheric pop and rugged soulful folk carried by Cone’s melodic vocals, rich harmonies, and an electrifying guitar sound.

Their first single together, Arizona, appeared in 2016, accumulating over 6 million streams and building an advance buzz for their first full-length album, Late Riser. Catch the band in action tonight (4/11) at Zanzabar, appearing with Susto. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the track Arizona. This is Frances Cone, The Opening Act.

