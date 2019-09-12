It’s more than fitting that a group from Kentucky should take a name that’s a term for moonshine. Freakwater is the pairing of Louisville natives Janet Beveridge Bean and Catherine Ann Irwin. The singers/guitarists/songwriters mix original material and traditional covers, all done in a spare, acoustic country-folk style with close vocal harmonies. Their instrumentation often features string band staples like steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and Dobro, and the strong Appalachian overtones that result have often drawn the duo comparisons to the Carter Family. Both had originally performed in punk bands before becoming roommates in 1982 and performing as Freakwater. Janet was also co-founder of the Neil-Young influenced alt-rock band Eleventh Dream Day.

The band makes a rare Louisville appearance this Saturday (9/14) at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. They’re appearing with Drive By Truckers and WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! Check out the tune, The Asp and the Albatross, from their latest album, Scheherazade. This is Freakwater, The Opening Act!

