No matter what language she sings, it’s her passionate, soulful voice that first captures your attention. Whether it’s Spanish, English, Portuguese or French, Gaby Moreno speaks the universal language of music. The Guatemalan-born singer-songwriter guitarist moves effortlessly between language and genres. It’s her unique blend of jazz, blues, bossa nova, and old school soulful pop that’s earned her the respect and admiration of audiences worldwide. In 2013, she received a Latin Grammy® for Best New Artist. In 2006, she won the Grand Prize at the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. You may have already heard her work before. She co-wrote the theme song for the hit TV show Parks and Recreation. She’s also made numerous appearances with Chris Thile on Live From Here.

You’ll be able to catch her amazing performance this Sunday at the Louisville Palace appearing with David Gray on his Gold In A Brass Age Tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out her track, No Regrets. This is Gaby Moreno, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Wikipedia Facebook

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10