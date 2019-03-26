They originally thought it was just a funny name for a band. As it turns out, it’s a perfect reflection of all that they do: big and colorful. It’s rock and roll after all. Sometimes country. Great Peacock was formed when Andrew Nelson, and Blount Floyd began their accidental collaboration over a decade ago when they were left together with a case of beer. Enriched by their native South, their sound blurs the lines between rock ‘n roll, country, conventional folk music and true Americana, telling stories of love, loss and pain. Nelson describes it this way: “To us, it’s just pop music with organic acoustic instruments. It’s just 12 notes and the human condition”. The group has deservedly earned praise from Paste, the Nashville Scene, American Songwriter, No Depression, Relix and PopMatters

You can catch the band showing their stuff this Thursday (3/28) at Headliners, appearing with The Infamous Stringdusters. WFPK Sunday Bluegrass is proud to be presenting the show!

Check out the song Heartbreak Comin’ Down from their latest album Gran Pavo Real (which is Spanish for ‘great peacock’). This is Great Peacock, The Opening Act!

