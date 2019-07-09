You might assume that the band Grizzly Goat is a local band just by looking at a few of their song titles: “Southern Indiana”, “Paducah, KY”, and others mentioning Louisville, and Berea, KY. Guess again. They label themselves “Undomesticated Americana music from Provo, Utah”. It doesn’t matter what their home base might be, the guys are constant road warriors, playing festivals and shows from coast to coast. Their folk-rock sound spans the Americana genre spectrum. The multi-instrumentalists skillfully combine their master musicianship with super-tight harmonies.

WFPK proudly presents Grizzly Goat at The New Albany Bicentennial Concert Series this Friday in downtown New Albany appearing with Appalatin. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the new single, “Time”. This is Grizzly Goat, The Opening Act!

In Their Words: “Too often we overload ourselves with tasks, reducing relationships to checklist items, and wearing our business like a badge of honor. We excuse our behaviors with phrases like ‘I don’t have time’ and never allow ourselves to be still, scrolling on our phones whenever there is a momentary pause. Our culture has sold us on the lie that the more we work and the more we own, the happier we will be; and we say, ‘To hell with that.’ When we recorded this song, we we made a purpose-driven decision not to rush but to take as much time as necessary to perfect the recording. How else could we have claimed the song was a genuine reflection of our values?” — Grizzly Goat

