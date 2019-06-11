Havelin is the musical identity of Alex Zaichkowski, born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The 20 year old acoustic/folk-pop singer/songwriter crafts songs that sound more mature than you might expect from someone his age. In 2016 he released his debut EP, Alright, Alright, Ok, that quickly built an impressive fan base. His career has also been boosted by his acting talents. He joined the cast of the Lost & Found Music Studios, a Canadian musical-drama children’s series. He had also been seen as a finalist on the show The Next Step.

And you can catch his musical performance tonight (6/11) at Headliners. He’ll be appearing with Katie Toupin. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! Check out his latest song/video, The Further I Go. This is Havelin, The Opening Act!

