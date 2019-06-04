It all started as a passion project between long-time friends. Louisville rock & roll band Hawks was spearheaded by Danny Cash, formerly of My Morning Jacket, who now is stepping out as frontman on guitar and vocals. Betsy Kelly and Melissa Wirick add spirited harmony vocals, with Jason Nunn on drums, Marty O’Toole on guitar, David Woodmansee on keys, and Ben Felker of The Fervor on bass. The band delivers original tunes drawing influences from Southern and classic rock.

You can catch the band in action this Thursday at Zanzabar appearing with Los Dolores and The Captain The Ship. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out their Bandcamp site. Both tracks will appear on their upcoming debut album, Truth Will Out, due June 29th, with a release show at The Care Less Lounge. This is Hawks, The Opening Act!

