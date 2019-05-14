photo: Andy Wickstrom

Hoot and Holler are the sum of two parts: guitarist Mark Kilianski and fiddler Amy Alvey. Each are songwriters dedicated to honing their craft, both equally influenced by wordsmiths like Gillian Welch and Townes Van Zandt as they are to authentic mountain musicians like Roscoe Holcomb and Ola Belle Reed. After spending the better part of 2016 living in a camper van while playing shows across the country, they now call Asheville, North Carolina their home.

You’ll be able to catch the duo in action tonight at Odeon appearing with The Local Honeys. For a little taste of what you’ll hear, check out their tune, Coffee In The Morning, from the album, Reasons To Run. This is Hoot & Holler, The Opening Act!

Official Instagram Facebook

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10