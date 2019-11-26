Heavily influenced by American roots music and Delta Blues, British duo Ida Mae is the musical marriage of Christopher Turpin and Stephanie Jean Ward. The pair initially made their mark with the alternative rock band Kill It Kid they formed over a decade ago. Walking away from that bands’ success, the two set out to do the one thing they had always had their hearts and minds set on: make the kind of music that inspired them to become musicians in the first place, the sound of the American Deep South. The first song the pair ever harmonized on was Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee’s “Ida Mae,” and the name seemed like a natural fit when it came time to launch their new project.

Touring in support of their critically-acclaimed debut album, Chasing Lights, brings them to the Brown Theater this Wednesday, appearing with Rodrigo y Gabriela on the Mettavolution Tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! For a preview taste of what you can expect, check out their latest single, Reaching. This is Ida Mae The Opening Act!

