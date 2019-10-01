In The Pines is a five-piece band based in Cincinnati. It’s their creative mix of psychedelic rock, smart songwriting, catchy hooks and grooves that make you first take notice. Fueled by guitar, drums and sax, their sound shares the feel of 60’s Garage, Art-Rock, Shoegaze and Brit-Pop. Confused? Don’t be. Just give them a listen, it’ll make perfect sense.

You can catch the band this Friday (10/4) at Zanzabar appearing with BOA and Jeez Loueez. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the track, I’m Good, from their sophomore album, San Lorenz. This is In The Pines, The Opening Act!

