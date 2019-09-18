Based in Durham, North Carolina, singer/guitarist Jake Xerxes Fussell emerged from a background steeped in the traditional music and folklore of the American South. Growing up in Columbus, Georgia, Jake would often accompany his father Fred, who traveled across the Southeast documenting traditional culture. It was this fieldwork that included recording blues and old-time musicians. It was that exposure to folk and blues roots music that resulted in Jake’s interest into finger-picking on the guitar. Later, he began playing and studying with elder musicians in the Chattahoochee Valley, apprenticing with Piedmont blues legend Precious Bryant. Jake’s debut album arrived in 2015 and featured his distinctive finger-style playing and unique take on traditional blues and folk songs. There’s also a connection to the Louisville music scene. He’s worked with Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

Jake returns to Louisville this Thursday (9/19) appearing with Daniel Norgren at Zanzabar. WFPK is proud to present the show. Check out The River St. Johns from his new album, Out of Sight. This is Jake Xerxes Fussell, The Opening Act!

