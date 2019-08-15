The Louisville-based soulful, funky jam-band Jameron is the brainchild of guitarist and vocalist Cameron Culbertson. The group came together out of a community of friends and fellow musicians. Their debut album, Marmalade, was recorded at La La Land studio and released in 2018. The band has received airplay on WFPK and made their debut Live Lunch appearance earlier this year.

You can catch the band in action tonight (8/15) at Zanzabar. The band will be opening up the show for The Fritz, and it promises to be a Thursday Night Funk Fest. Check out the tune Moon Moves from the debut album. This is Jameron, The Opening Act!

