Hailing from the UK, he makes his home in Chicago, but his Louisville connections are many. Acoustic fingerpicking guitarist virtuoso James Elkington has played in so many bands and collaborated with so many musicians that it can be difficult to keep track of everything. He’s widely known for leading a sophisticated pop band called the Zincs. He’s been working and touring with Jeff Tweedy for over four years and played on Richard Thompson‘s latest album. And those Louisville connections? He’s become a regular studio partner of Joan Shelley, appearing on her two most recent albums. He teamed up with the equally amazing guitarist Nathan Salsburg on a duo album and worked with Tara Jane O’Neil and Janet Bean (Freakwater & Eleventh Dream Day).

His complex finger-picking style is often compared to that of Nick Drake. You’ll be able to witness his amazing guitar skills tonight at Headliners. WFPK is proud to be presenting the SOLD OUT Jeff Tweedy show, with James opening. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the song Make It Up from his debut solo album. This is James Elkington, The Opening Act!

