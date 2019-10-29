They derive their name from one of the first U.S. settlements, Jamestown, Virginia, one of their favorite bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the concept of leaving the old behind and starting something new. The duo Jamestown Revival is from Texas, not Virginia, and comprised of childhood friends Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay. Since forming in 2014, they have been writing songs about everyday life, love, dreams, and everything in between, with a sound that’s a mix of Americana, old school folk, ‘70s pop and intertwining vocal harmonies.

You can catch them appearing with Ryan Bingham at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this Sunday (11/3). WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. For a preview taste, check out the just-released song, Operator. This is Jamestown Revival, The Opening Act!

