Jay Som is the musical vision of DIY singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Melina Duterte. She randomly found the Jay Som moniker created with the Wu-Tang Names Generator (the same website that turned Donald Glover into Childish Gambino). As a middle school student, she began writing and recording at home in her bedroom and sharing her music on MySpace. A longtime student of jazz and classical music, she doesn’t dwell on any one genre. With her expansive technical chops, she pulls together a wealth of melodic ideas, writing, recording, playing, and producing every sound. Her indie rock sound has been described as having a sleepy feel: dream pop, bedroom pop, chillwave, and shoegaze.

The 24-year-old has shared stages with Kamasi Washington, Peter Bjorn and John, and Paramore. She’s currently on the road with Mitski: Be The Cowboy Spring Tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting this sold-out show Sunday (3/31) at Headliners. Check out her new single, “Simple,” originally part of the Adult Swim Single Series. This is Jay Som, The Opening Act!

