Singer-songwriter and sonic architect Jennah Bell has been passionately described as the sum of music’s best parts. Drawing influences from genres such as Folk, Soul, R&B, Rock, and Pop, Bell has used her influences and opportunities to create something that truly resonates. Music and creativity runs in the family blood. The Brooklyn-based, Oakland-grown songwriter, who trained at Berklee College of Music, is also the daughter of Ronnie Bell, a founding member of Kool and the Gang.

Jennah’s new album, Anchors and Elephants, has been getting great reviews. Rave reviews for her live performances are well deserved. She’s currently on tour with Emily King. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show at the Mercury Ballroom on Wednesday, May 1. The track You Can’t Be Too Careful gives you a taste of the new album. This is Jennah Bell, The Opening Act!

