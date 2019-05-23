First formed in Guadalajara, Mexico and now based in El Paso, TX. Le Butcherettes was created by vocalist/guitarist Teri Gender Bender (née Teresa Suárez). With their in-your-face music, paired with frontwoman Suarez’s physically demanding, over-the-top stage theatrics, the unconventional punk-rock band quickly achieved acclaim in the Mexican underground scene. Their songs deal with confrontational subjects touching on politics, sexual identity, and relationships.

The band is currently touring in support of their recently released their album, bi/MENTAL, produced by The Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison. Le Butcherettes have previously toured with the likes of Iggy Pop, Deftones, and The Flaming Lips and return to Louisville appearing with L7 tonight at the Mercury Ballroom. For a preview of the show, check out the new track, strong/ENOUGH, that confronts the subject of toxic relationships. This is Le Butcherettes, The Opening Act!

