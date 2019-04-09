They have been called “the maddest, baddest, most outrageous band in America.. a rockabilly version of the Sex Pistols”. Call them anything but ordinary. Legendary Shack Shakers came to be in the mid-1990’s in Paducah, KY. The four-man wrecking crew of a band immediately made quite a name for itself with their over the top roadshow and unique brand of Southern Gothic and swampy “hillbilly blues”.

On stage, their charismatic frontman and blues-harpist JD Wilkes has been compared to the likes of Iggy Pop, David Byrne, and Jerry Lee Lewis. He’s been called “the last great frontman of rock and roll” and fans of the band include Robert Plant, Stephen King, and Billy Bob Thornton. Catch their onstage fury tonight (4/9) at Zanzabar as they open for Reverend Horton Heat.

Be sure to check out the video for Sing A Worried Song from their latest album, After You’ve Gone. This is Legendary Shack Shakers, The Opening Act!

