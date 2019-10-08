We got to know indie-rocker Liza Jane through her impressive 2018 album, Fine But Dying. Its songs touched on mental health issues, her struggles with and ultimately dealing with depression, anxiety and panic attacks. Despite the dark themes, she was hoping listeners would be able to identify their own similar issues and embrace them as she had. Her wish was that her songs would give people more of an understanding of themselves. You may have seen her on her last visit to town, opening for Ray Lamontagne. Liza Anne returns to Louisville this Wednesday (10/9) appearing with Lucy Dacus at Headliners. WFPK is proud to present the show!

For a preview, check out her latest single, Devotion. It’s a slow building break-up anthem inspired by Patti Smith’s short story of the same name. It’s about newfound freedom and being devoted to yourself. This is Liza Anne, The Opening Act!

