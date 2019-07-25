She’s a powerhouse mix of classic Patsy Cline/Loretta Lynn style honky tonk, supercharged with pop sensibilities and punk rock attitude. Lydia Loveless (born Lydia Ankrom) is a fantastic singer/songwriter/musician from Columbus, Ohio. Coming from a musical family, she’s been performing professionally since age 13. Her first album, The Only Man, was released at 15 and signed with Bloodshot Records shortly thereafter. 5 albums later, her sound is the perfect mix of brutal honesty, defiance, and raw emotions. She has been praised by Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, SPIN, Stereogum, Chicago Tribune, and many more. In 2016 she was the subject of the 2016 documentary, Who Is Lydia Loveless?

She’s toured with artists such as Jason Isbell, Iron & Wine, Old 97’s, Drive-By Truckers, TONIGHT (7/25) she’ll be appearing at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with Lucero. WFPK is proud to be presenting this fantastic Americana show! For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out her song, Same To You. This is Lydia Loveless, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.