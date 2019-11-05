Sometimes you just know when the chemistry is right. The first time the members of Magnolia Boulevard picked up instruments together in early 2017, they knew it was something special. The five-piece band from Lexington mixes blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll with elements of funk, jam band, country, bluegrass, and psychedelia. Fueled by an incredibly tight rhythm section, tasteful slide guitar licks and topped by the soul-stirring, powerhouse vocals from Maggie Noelle, the band has been building a following wherever they play.

They are currently opening up for Blues Traveler on the “Four Live” 25th-anniversary tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show this Friday at Headliners! (Sorry, it’s SOLD OUT!) For a preview taste, check out their debut single, the slow-burning ballad Sister. This is Magnolia Boulevard, The Opening Act!

