It’s been said that only an outlaw can lead a rebel life. Meet outlaw-folk’s newest star, Rorey Carroll. She’s learned life lessons the hard way. She’s experienced a time of self-inflicted homelessness, hiking the Appalachian Trail alone at the age of 20, and getting arrested convicted for transporting 27 pounds of marijuana. As a result, her unconventional life has led to honest songwriting about life, love and hard-learned lessons. she sings songs full of empty rooms and emptier hearts. With musical roots in the bluegrass world, she has developed her sound into something unique and bold pulling from rock, Americana and folk influences. Her songwriting talent caught the ears of Todd Snider. He’s taken a role as a mentor and well as signing her to his LoHi Records label.

Don’t miss your chance to catch her tonight at Zanzabar appearing with fellow Nashvillian, Aaron Lee Tasjan. For a taste of her appropriately-titled latest album, Love Is an Outlaw, is the tune Not Just Good Enough. This is Rorey Carroll, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10