Sasami Ashworth has been making music as SASAMI in the Los Angeles area, in almost every way you can, for the last decade. From playing French horn in orchestras and studios, playing keys and guitar in local rock bands, contributing vocals/string/horn arrangements to studio albums, producing tracks for other respected artists in addition to teaching music, she has gained a reputation as an all-around musical badass. She spent years as a so-called “Synth Queen,” touring the world non-stop with artists like Mitski, King Tuff, and Soccer Mommy in addition to making records as a member of the band Cherry Glazerr.

We’re excited that she returns to Louisville tomorrow (7/24) to open for Snail Mail at Headliners. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! Check out the track, Not the Time, a song about letting go of a relationship, from her self-titled debut album. This is SASAMI, The Opening Act!

